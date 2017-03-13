How to Watch Tonight's SpaceX Launch Live

If you’re a bit of a night owl and want to catch SpaceX’s next launch, you can watch the Falcon 9 rocket lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:34 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 14.
The company is set to launch the EchoStar 23 satellite into orbit. While previous launches have included a landing of the reusable rocket, this outing will not, as the rocket will not have enough fuel to make a safe landing after releasing the heavy satellite into orbit. The satellite will provide broadcast capabilities to Brazil and has a lifespan of 15 years.
The rocket is set to take off from Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 39A, the second time the company will use the historic platform that saw the launches of the Apollo Missions to the Moon in the 1960s and '70s.
In February, the company had both a successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 rocket and safely delivered its Dragon Capsule to the International Space Station.
