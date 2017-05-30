Why Travel Should Be a Top Priority for Every Entrepreneur

Six reasons why getting away from the office actually helps your business.

May 30, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us think of travel as a frivolous activity, and while sometimes it can be just that, it is so much more. There are a ton of tangible benefits to traveling -- especially if you typically lock yourself up and dedicate every moment to the operation of your business.

Here are a few reasons why stepping outside the office can be a good thing for your health and your business.

1. Traveling is healthy.

Stress, when left unattended, can lead to depression and heart problems. Travel, whether for business, pleasure, or both, helps you to release stress. This is because it takes you out of the office and the broader environment that compels you to work all the time, while affording you some much-needed downtime, thus improving both your mental and psychological wellbeing.

2. Traveling is inspiring.

Inspiration often requires a broad intake of influences -- something that's just not possible when you are not laser-focused on work.

When you leave the work environment and travel, the stimulation your new environment provides can often help you gain fresh insight on the world around you. Events you attend or people you meet might inspire you to you see the world from a new angle. I have traveled enough to realize that every flash of inspiration, if channeled properly, can benefit your business in some way.

3. Traveling teaches communication skills.

It isn't about what you say, it's about how you say it. We all know the addage, but it's true -- tone of voice, body language, the faces you make and the way you speak all contribute to what people understand from you.

All these are especially important when you find yourself in foreign territory where you have to contend with language constraints and differences in culture. Such a situation will force you to find creative ways to get around them. As an entrepreneur, learning the art of effective communication abroad can help improve your overall rapport with your employees (especially if they are from different cultures), investors and customers.

4. Traveling with others can make you appreciate others' experiences.

Some of us prefer to do things solo; however, traveling in a group is one way to make sure that you gain more experiences than you would have alone. It also allows you to get some much-needed family time.

When you do everything together as a group, the others serve as extra pairs of eyes. They will often see and hear and do stuff that you did not do and your interactions with them will provide more insight than your singular experience ever could.

Going with a group also means you will sometimes have to rely on their strengths and give up on your own desires for the betterment of the group. This will help you bond as a team or family and further drive home the point that selflessness can only be a positive thing.

5. Traveling can help create meaningful connections.

Making new friends and business partnerships in new places can mean more than just insight. It could also mean that you will not have to check into a hotel when next you visit the area.

You could also leverage business connections you make in this way when you want to expand your business. Your connection on the ground can use his local knowledge to help you do all the necessary research and legwork and help you settle into a new territory.

6. You can carve out more time to think.

As an entrepreneur, you are often forced to make spur-of-the-moment business decisions, follow up potential investors and constantly hustle. When was the last time you had time to sit and think?

Traveling affords you the necessary time to reflect and meditate. Find something to do to take your mind off work, whether you are just sitting on the top of a mountain, fishing by a lake or basking in the sunshine. These kinds of scenarios can trigger your mind to come up with new ideas to help your business and personal life.