Robots
Continue to Next Article Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017

Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017
Continue to Next Article Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017

Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017

Watch This Adorably Cute Toddler Mistake a Water Heater for a Robot

'I love you, wobot.'
  • ---Shares

Forget about teddy bears, trucks and dolls, today’s kids are growing up in a world of robots.

In a YouTube video gone viral, a toddler named “Rayna” sees a water heater on the street and instantly thinks it’s a robot.

Related: This Robot Will Carry Your Stuff and Follow You Everywhere

Seeing the metallic street junk, Rayna says, “Hi wobot.” Sure -- it’s no Wall-E, but you can’t really blame her: The heater does carry some robot-like features, with a panel attached to its top somewhat resembling a face and eyes. Rayna even shows her affection for the “wobot” too, hugging it and telling it, “I love you, wobot.”

People are swooning over the wobot-slash-water-heater-loving child. The video “Rayna meets a ‘robot’” has gotten more than 600,000 views in 24 hours.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Technology Kids Robots Lifestyle
Edition: April 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.