Watch This Adorably Cute Toddler Mistake a Water Heater for a Robot

Forget about teddy bears, trucks and dolls, today’s kids are growing up in a world of robots.
In a YouTube video gone viral, a toddler named “Rayna” sees a water heater on the street and instantly thinks it’s a robot.
Seeing the metallic street junk, Rayna says, “Hi wobot.” Sure -- it’s no Wall-E, but you can’t really blame her: The heater does carry some robot-like features, with a panel attached to its top somewhat resembling a face and eyes. Rayna even shows her affection for the “wobot” too, hugging it and telling it, “I love you, wobot.”
People are swooning over the wobot-slash-water-heater-loving child. The video “Rayna meets a ‘robot’” has gotten more than 600,000 views in 24 hours.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
