The Top 10 Richest People in the World, According to Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of today showed some movement.
The daily index tracks and analyzes the net worths of the richest people in the world, and is updated at the close of every trading day on Wall Street. Typically, the men on it don’t change positions much, but there was a slight swap in the rankings: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was named the second richest person in the world, ousting investor Warren Buffett.
Related: 5 Life Lessons From Bill Gates, One of the Most Influential Philanthropists on Earth
Of course, Microsoft’s Bill Gates remains at the top with a whopping net worth of $86 billion. Bezos is just $10 billion behind at $75.6 billion.
Check out the world’s top 10 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg:
Bill Gates, $86 billion
Jeff Bezos, $75.6 billion
Warren Buffett, $74.9 billion
Amancio Ortega, $74.2 billion
Mark Zuckerberg, $61.4 billion
Carlos Slim, $58.1 billion
Charles Koch, $47.9 billion
David Koch, $47.9 billion
Larry Ellison, $47 billion
- Bernard Arnault, $43.5 billion
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more