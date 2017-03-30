Richest People
The Top 10 Richest People in the World, According to Bloomberg

Bill Gates is still number one, but Warren Buffett got ousted from his number two spot.
Image credit: Ida Mae Astute | Getty Images
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of today showed some movement.

The daily index tracks and analyzes the net worths of the richest people in the world, and is updated at the close of every trading day on Wall Street. Typically, the men on it don’t change positions much, but there was a slight swap in the rankings: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was named the second richest person in the world, ousting investor Warren Buffett.

Of course, Microsoft’s Bill Gates remains at the top with a whopping net worth of $86 billion. Bezos is just $10 billion behind at $75.6 billion.

Check out the world’s top 10 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg:

  1. Bill Gates, $86 billion

  2. Jeff Bezos, $75.6 billion

  3. Warren Buffett, $74.9 billion

  4. Amancio Ortega, $74.2 billion

  5. Mark Zuckerberg, $61.4 billion

  6. Carlos Slim, $58.1 billion

  7. Charles Koch, $47.9 billion

  8. David Koch, $47.9 billion

  9. Larry Ellison, $47 billion

  10. Bernard Arnault, $43.5 billion

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Entrepreneurs Bill Gates Wealth Jeff Bezos Bloomberg
