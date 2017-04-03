6 Sales Tips Every Entrepreneur Should Follow Today

Network marketers are born hustlers. Multimillion-dollar sales machines take a lot of skill and persistence to build. Only a few of us have the ability to make it happen.
A few weeks ago, we talked to some network marketers to get you their best network marketing tips and quotes. The advice they provided has been excellent. So we decided to do it again.
We’ve reached out to the industry's top sales influencers to get you their best sales advice. Build a solid foundation for your business. Follow these six tips and build a massive sales machine today.
1. Do what others won’t.
“Successful people do what unsuccessful people will not do. That means doing whatever it takes, especially in the beginning of your career. Hard work, long hours, sacrificing personally; things you don’t want or don’t like to do, since these are usually the things that are necessary to learn and build a strong business.” – Esther Spina
2. Build your leads.
“The sales profession is one that improves greatly with studying and preparation. Study the skills of sales. I am also very clear that most people who under-perform in the sales profession do so because they do not work with enough leads. How many people you ask is key. And it’s always 10 times more than you think you need to ask.” – Gloria Mayfield Banks
3. It’s not about luck, it’s about persistence.
“Stop treating your business like a lottery ticket. Most people fail in network marketing because they join an opportunity on an emotional high and base their entire success or failure on the response they get from the first half dozen people they speak with. You could get lucky, but you likely won't.
Eliminate luck from the equation by sharing the opportunity with every person within your circle of influence, past and present. The law of large numbers will kick in and your success will become inevitable.” – Shawn Cornett
4. Adding value to others is key.
“Make adding value to others your No. 1 priority, and you'll never run out of people. People are drawn to what will make their lives better. Whether that is a great product, a business opportunity or simply someone who makes them laugh and feel cared for. When you intentionally add value to others, complete strangers will show up to see what you have to offer.” – Jen Jordan
5. Aim to fill a need before trying to make a sale.
“My mentor Mary Kay taught me to pretend everyone you meet has a sign around their neck that says, ‘Make me feel important.’ That one piece of advice has served me well over the years. People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Concentrate more on providing a service or filling a need than making a sale. As a result, you will build a great business with many loyal customers.” – Pam Klickna-Powell
6. Don’t let your emotions get in the way.
"Ignore your feelings. Our feelings have always been the greatest enemy to our success. Most people do everything based on how they feel and not what's required, so they settle in life. Remember that everything that settles ends up on the bottom." – James Adlam
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.