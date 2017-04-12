On-Demand

Lincoln Debuts Uber-Like Service, But With Your Own Car

The chauffeur program will launch in select cities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lincoln Debuts Uber-Like Service, But With Your Own Car
Image credit: Josh Lefkowitz / Contributor | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Ever wanted to ride in your own car, but as a passenger? Lincoln will soon have your back -- if you own a Lincoln.

Ahead of the New York Auto Show, the luxury automaker announced that it’s piloting a new service called Lincoln Chauffeur. Currently available only in Miami, it allows owners of Lincoln vehicles to hail drivers to chauffeur them around.

Related: 5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show

Owners may not want to drive themselves for a number of reasons: They may want to avoid looking for parking or paying steep fees to leave their car at the airport during a trip. They may want their car returned to their home after their driver drops them off so someone else in their household can use it. They may even need a designated driver service and request that a Lincoln driver retrieve them and their car after an evening of drinking, according to Autoblog.

It’s a solution for Lincoln owners who don’t want to allow their high-end vehicle to sit in their garages when it’s not convenient for them to drive -- and who don’t want to settle for an unfashionable, inexclusive cab, Uber or Lyft.

A startup called Dryver already does this, by the way. Its slogan is, “We drive your car, so you don’t have to.”

The services Lincoln Chauffeur will provide won’t be limited to driving, however. The drivers will also be on call to run errands for users, such as pumping gas, picking up kids and buying groceries. They may even become personal assistants over time, as satisfied users will be able to request the same driver repeatedly.

Related: You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

San Diego Lincoln owners will get to try the service next, and other cities will follow later this year. New Lincoln buyers will get eight free hours of Lincoln Chauffeur, currently valued at $30 an hour.

For those nervous about trusting a stranger with their keys, Lincoln has said that it will thoroughly vet all of its drivers. And unlike other companies that provide rides on-demand, Lincoln’s drivers will be employees, not independent contractors, providing an additional layer of liability for the company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

On-Demand

Lincoln Debuts Uber-Like Service, But With Your Own Car

On-Demand

Silicon Valley VCs Are Growing Wary of On-Demand Delivery

On-Demand

Vertical Is on the Horizon of the On-Demand Economy