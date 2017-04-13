Bonus $10 Credit With Free Amazon Unlimited Trial, Last Chance on Tax Prep Discounts, Plus More Deals

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Welcome to TechBargains' weekly deals where they feature the best deals on electronics, computers, TVs and more. Act fast as stock is limited and these discounts will not last.
$10 Amazon Promo Credit with Free 30-Day Amazon Music Unlimited Trial (New users only)
Amazon is offering one of the best deals we've seen on their popular ad-free music streaming service. You can now get an extra month free to their 30-day free trial to Amazon Music. It's listed as a $10 credit that will apply to your next month's subscription making it free. If you are a Prime member you will get a little bit more than an extra month since Prime members only pay $7.99 for each month and the difference will be applied to your third month.
TurboTax Deluxe 2016 + State eFile Software (Digital Download or DVD) for $35.79
Taxes are due Tuesday April 18th and if you haven't started now you can still save on tax prep software. TurboTax is our favorite and we've used it for about 10 years to file our taxes. There are less expensive options for tax prep software but TurboTax is the most pain free, intuitive and easy to use.
55" Vizio M55-D0 4K UltraHD LED HDTV w/ 6" Android Tablet Smart Remote + $250 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 (Orig. $999.99)
This highly rated TV is CNET's 2016 editor's choice. It has great picture, 120Hz refresh rate for sports & gaming, 4K support and works with the two newest high dynamic range standards: HDR10 and Dolby Vision. At $700, its hard to find a better TV for the price. With the additional $250 Dell gift card you can almost get a Free PlayStation 4.
Lighting Ever Under-Cabinet LED Lighting 3-Panel Kit for $18.99 use code: 4lelight
These LED lights are easy to set up underneath cabinets, in dark closets, bookshelfs or display cases. It includes mounting brackets and screw for easy setup and plug into any wall socket. They are Amazon's top selling under counter light and one of the best prices we've seen.
Ecobee 3 Smart Thermostat w/ Remote Sensor for $199 (Orig. $249)
Just in time for summer, the Ecobee can save you money on your cooling bills (and heating in the winter months). We personally own it and prefer it to more popular brands such as Nest because of the extra sensor it includes. You can track temperature in different rooms like an attic, nursery or bedroom. You can expand to even more sensors if you need to. At $199 it matches the price we saw on Black Friday. Be sure to check with your local utilities company as they may offer additional rebates to make this even more affordable.
16.4-foot Flexible LED Light Strip for $3.99 use code: 8V8G5RCB (Orig. $19.99)
What does one do with 16-feet of LED lighting? For $4 you can buy it and figure it out later. They make great decorative or accent lighting wherever you need it.
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.