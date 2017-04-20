Google

Google Is Developing Its Own Ad Blocker for Chrome

It would specifically target adverts deemed "beneath a threshold of consumer acceptability."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Is Developing Its Own Ad Blocker for Chrome
Image credit: Thomas Trutschel | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Regardless of which web browser you use, ad blocking is available through plug-ins or browser extensions. They are here to stay, with any moves made to render them useless by online publishers soon overcome. Google's revenue comes from advertising, meaning ad blocking is most certainly on its radar. So you may be surprised to hear the search giant is developing its own ad blocker for Chrome.

This isn't a typical ad blocker, though. Google would rather you didn't block any of its adverts, but at the same time, it doesn't want users having a bad experience with poor advertising. And that's where this ad blocker comes in. According to The Wall Street Journal, Google's ad blocker would focus on adverts "beneath a threshold of consumer acceptability."

 

Examples of below threshold advertising include auto-play videos with audio, pop-ups and prestitial ads that delay access to a site's content using a countdown counter. And there's bound to be many more types.

Google is still experimenting with the ad blocking system and could choose to shelve it. But if it doesn't, both desktop and mobile Chrome users should expect an announcement within the next few weeks about the new feature.

As well as potentially offering users a better experience, an official ad blocker from Google would certainly help keep advertising partners and publishers in line. Any advert detected on a website that falls below the Google-defined threshold could see all advertising blocked, which directly impacts revenue. It simply isn't worth it to chance Google blocking your ads.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York

Google

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Jobs at Google

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine