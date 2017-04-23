How to Advertise for Mother's Day (Infographic)

Holidays are one of the best opportunities for brands to advertise. And with Mother’s Day right around the corner, you should start planning your marketing strategy now.
On average, 87 percent of Americans celebrate Mother’s Day (this year on May 14) and nearly $21.39 billion was spent on retail in the U.S. last year, according to a new survey by search engine Bing.
From jewelry to books to gardening, there are a number of industries that see a spike in sales for the holiday. Jewelry was the most searched for item (34 percent), with cards (19 percent) and flowers (17 percent) following suit, according to Bing. On average, one shopper spends $96 on jewelry for Mother’s Day.
So if you’re a jewelry retailer, Mother’s Day could be a big moneymaker for you -- especially if you run a small business. Eighty-five percent of jewelry searches are unbranded, meaning people are willing to purchase items without big labels. Don’t worry if you’re not seeing much traction yet though: Jewelry searches peak one week before Mother’s Day, so focus your marketing and SEO efforts for that time.
When it comes to Mother’s Day, consumers use many different methods for shopping. In fact, many choose to visit stores for their gifts -- only 27 percent of consumers say they shop digitally for Mother’s Day.
That doesn’t mean they won't see online marketing though. For those planning to purchase something digitally, 55 percent search on a computer or tablet and 45 percent search on mobile. The key to getting them to actually purchase your products is content: 40 percent of internet users always search for visual content before making a purchase.
To learn how you can use Mother’s Day to ramp up your sales, check out Bing’s infographic below.
