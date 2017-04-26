Trust

The Most and Least Trusted Brands Among Small-Business Owners

Trust is vital to the success of any company -- big or small.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Most and Least Trusted Brands Among Small-Business Owners
Image credit: Spencer Platt | Getty Images
3 min read

From United Airlines to Uber, we’ve seen a number of scandals unfold this year that have changed our feelings about a brand. And whatever size the business, its reputation and customers are key to its success.

Related: Why Trust Is the New Marketing Currency

Taking into account data from more than 23,000 small-business owners, Alignable revealed in its Q1 2017 SMB Brand Trust Index Report the most and least trusted brands. In the report, small-business owners were asked how likely they were to recommend a major brand to another business owner. Unsurprisingly, many of the brands we’ve seen in the news such as Uber, Wells Fargo and United Airlines had poor reputations among business owners.

However, people are very trusting toward tech companies such as Amazon, Wordpress and Google -- in fact, these brands have stayed in the top three positions for most trusted brands for two straight quarters. And whatever Amazon’s doing, it’s doing it right: The ecommerce giant has held first place for three consecutive quarters. For the first time ever, Apple and FedEx made their way to the the top five slots this quarter.

Related: 7 Trust-Building Tips To Use In Your Business

Levels of trust vary from industry to industry. Overall, a majority of the “most trusted” brands fell under “Digital Marketing,” such as Amazon, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter. Brands that fell under “Communications,” including Comcast, Verizon and Grasshopper, were viewed as the “least trusted.”

And even though there is an air of trust among many big names, there remains skepticism. Out of 86 brands involved in the report, 44 percent earned positive brand sentiment from small-business owners. That means more than half of these brands were not viewed as trustworthy.

Brands that are not considered trustworthy may want to rethink their strategies. When customers view brands negatively, other areas such as sales and consumer loyalty suffer. And even one small mishap can trigger this downward spiral.

Related: 6 Tools for Monitoring Your Online Reputation

“In a socially connected world, the importance of building and maintaining strong brand sentiment is of critical importance,” said Alignable CEO and co-founder Eric Groves. “One need not look further than the recent experiences of United Airlines and Wells Fargo to see how fast changes in brand sentiment can spread across the globe.”

Check out Alignable’s infographic below find out which brands are the most trusted among small-business owners today.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Trust

It's Election Day! But in This Age of Media Distrust, How Can Businesses Win People Over?

Trust

You Can't Lead Effectively Without Trust

Trust

7 No-Brainer Strategies to Close More Sales by Getting Customers to Trust You