104 Facts You Didn't Know About Mobile Marketing (Infographic)

Just last year, mobile devices overtook desktop in internet usage.
Image credit: Eugenio Marongiu | Getty Images
By providing consumers personalized information and promoting products and services directly to their phones, mobile marketing is a great resource for brands big and small.

What makes mobile marketing stand out from other forms? Some of the main components of mobile marketing include push notifications, QR codes, app-based marketing, text messages and automated calls. It allows brands to directly connect with consumers through their devices at a specific location and in a time-sensitive manner.

And even though it’s been around for some time now, there’s a lot you may not know about mobile marketing. In 2000, the first mobile ad was shared via SMS and by 2005 major brands such as Nike and Pontiac launched their own SMS marketing campaigns. By 2011, mobile marketing became a $14 billion industry, and today it’s continuing to grow. From Facebook mobile ads to QR codes, companies have found innovative and tech-forward ways to pursue mobile marketing.

Just last year, mobile devices overtook desktop in internet usage. So if you’re not using mobile marketing in your advertising efforts, you may want to rethink your strategy.

To learn more about mobile marketing, check out Website Builder’s infographic below.

