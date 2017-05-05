Elon Musk Wants Your Help in Naming His New Tunnel-Digging Machine

Reader Resource
Want to help Elon Musk? The billionaire entrepreneur on Thursday took to Twitter to take suggestions from his 8.5 million-plus followers for the name of The Boring Company’s first tunnelling machine.
The Boring Company, which sparked from Musk’s frustration over Los Angeles traffic, is the high-profile executive’s newest venture that seeks to build underground tunnels to reduce traffic congestion in cities. In December 2016, Musk took to Twitter to share his idea to build a “tunnel boring machine,” which no one thought would actually come to fruition. That is, until a SpaceX employee posted a photo on Instagram of the company’s first tunnelling machine being built in the SpaceX parking lot and Musk shared more extensive plans during a TED talk.
Now that the secret’s out, Musk is doing some crowdsourcing for a name.
However, when it comes to choosing names, Musk might do so with caution this time. Musk was disappointed after he couldn’t name the Tesla's upcoming sedan the Model E because Ford held the patent. It's called Model 3 instead. If Musk had been able to use the name, the Tesla models would have spelled out S-E-X.
So, if you’re going to make a suggestion, extra points for cleverness and satisfying Musk’s dirty sense of humor.
