Health

U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'

The bionic hand is fitted with a camera that 'instantaneously takes a picture of the object in front of it, assesses its shape and size and triggers a series of movements in the hand.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Biomedical engineers at Newcastle University in the U.K. have developed a prosthetic hand with an incredible new skill: the ability to "see."

The bionic hand is fitted with a camera that "instantaneously takes a picture of the object in front of it, assesses its shape and size and triggers a series of movements in the hand," according to a news release from the school.

The team hopes this ushers in a new era of prosthetic hands that work better than anything available today, allowing the wearer to reach for objects automatically, without thinking. Prosthetic hands today require the wearer to physically stimulate the muscles of the arm to initiative movement -- a process that takes concentration and practice.

The new bionic hand bypasses this process: it "'sees' and reacts in one fluid movement," the school said. "The hand 'sees' an object, picks the most appropriate grasp and sends a signal ... all within a matter of milliseconds and 10 times faster than any other limb currently on the market."

The developers have already trialed this new technology with a small number of amputees. Now, they're working with Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to offer the innovation to patients. A report on their work was published this week in the Journal of Neural Engineering. In the future, they're hoping to develop a bionic hand that can sense pressure and temperature and transmit this information to the wearer's brain.

In a statement, co-author of the study Dr. Kianoush Nazarpour, a senior lecturer of biomedical engineering at Newcastle University, said prosthetic limbs haven't changed much in the past century.

"The design is much better and the materials are lighter weight and more durable but they still work in the same way," Nazarpour said. "Using computer vision, we have developed a bionic hand which can respond automatically -- in fact, just like a real hand, the user can reach out and pick up a cup or a biscuit with nothing more than a quick glance in the right direction."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Now That the FDA Approved a Marijuana-Based Drug, Will the DEA Allow It To Be Sold?

Health

Study Ranks the States With the Most Psychopaths. Do You Live in the Top 10?

Health

Why One Skincare Entrepreneur Decided to Found Her Company After Her Stepfather Was Diagnosed With Cancer