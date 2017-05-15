Elon Musk

Watch Elon Musk's Underground Sled Reach 125 mph

A video depicts a test run inside one of the tubes Elon Musk hopes to spread across Los Angeles, offering sleds for cars to bypass congestion on roads overhead.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Elon Musk's Underground Sled Reach 125 mph
Image credit: via PC Mag
Elon Musk
News reporter
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Get ready to bypass congested city streets by putting your car on Elon Musk's underground sled, which can travel at at 125 mph.

The serial entrepreneur and founder on Friday offered the first glimpse of his idea for a new network of urban transportation tunnels via an Instagram video of what appears to be an actual test run performed in Los Angeles. In the test video, an electric sled accelerates gradually to 125 mph before its forceful brakes kick in and bring it to an abrupt stop.

 

Musk didn't offer any details about the test other than a brief caption on his Instagram video (which, by the way, is potentially seizure-inducing, so watch it with care). He did, however, post a few more photos of the tunnel test site, including some shots of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) being lowered into the access pit.

TBMs are frequently used in large underground tunnel projects, including new sewer mains and the Channel tunnel, and their name also gave rise to the moniker for Musk's project: the Boring Company. Musk initially teased his tunneling plans last fall, explaining that they were born partly out of frustration over persistent Southern California gridlock.

The first tunnel will run from the Los Angeles International Airport to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood and Sherman Oaks, Musk wrote on Instagram. He plans to build more tunnels that will cover the entire LA area, but he didn't announce a timeline.

 

In a video posted to YouTube last month, the Boring Company explained that drivers would pull their car onto a metal platform on the side of the road and the vehicle would then be lowered into the underground tunnel system. Once the platform is connected to the sled, it would take over, propelling the driver and his or her car to the tunnel exit point closest to their destination.

The Boring Company isn't the first high-speed underground tunnel idea Musk has put forth. He also helped create the technical underpinnings of the hyperloop, a magnetically levitating underground train that travels at jetliner-like speeds.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Tesla Staff Were Reportedly Told Not to Walk Past Elon Musk's Desk Because of His Wild Firing Rampages

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars