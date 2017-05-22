My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

TED Talks

Somebody Turned Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Into a TED Talk, for Some Reason

'You'll never shine if you don't glow.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

At this rate, the iconic 1999 smash hit will never leave our heads. Eighteen years later, Smash Mouth’s “All Star” is making its way back to screens again -- and this time not as the background music for Pixar’s Shrek.

What better way to use the '90s classic -- which is full of inspirational lines such as “You never know if you don’t go” and “You’ll never shine if you don’t glow” -- than to turn it into a TED Talk? The video series, with the slogan “ideas worth spreading,” seeks to motivate, inspire and educate individuals, which is similar to the purpose of the lyrics in “All Star.”

Related: 7 TED Talks That Will Change the Way You Look at Business

Getting creative, Australian comedy group Collective Noun presents the pop song, which was up for a Grammy and Kids’ Choice Award, through powerpoints, analysis and of course, the actual song lyrics. With an audience, laughter and golf claps -- the new video can take you back in time and be source of inspiration for your life.

Of course, the song has seen numerous renditions as part of a weird meme.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.

TED Talks

3 TED Talk Lessons Aspiring Entrepreneurs Should Watch

TED Talks

Somebody Turned Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Into a TED Talk, for Some Reason