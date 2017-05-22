Somebody Turned Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Into a TED Talk, for Some Reason

'You'll never shine if you don't glow.'

May 22, 2017

At this rate, the iconic 1999 smash hit will never leave our heads. Eighteen years later, Smash Mouth’s “All Star” is making its way back to screens again -- and this time not as the background music for Pixar’s Shrek.

What better way to use the '90s classic -- which is full of inspirational lines such as “You never know if you don’t go” and “You’ll never shine if you don’t glow” -- than to turn it into a TED Talk? The video series, with the slogan “ideas worth spreading,” seeks to motivate, inspire and educate individuals, which is similar to the purpose of the lyrics in “All Star.”

Getting creative, Australian comedy group Collective Noun presents the pop song, which was up for a Grammy and Kids’ Choice Award, through powerpoints, analysis and of course, the actual song lyrics. With an audience, laughter and golf claps -- the new video can take you back in time and be source of inspiration for your life.

Of course, the song has seen numerous renditions as part of a weird meme.