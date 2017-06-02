My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blue Apron

Meal-Kit Delivery Service Blue Apron Is Going Public

Meal service kit Blue Apron will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol APRN.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meal-Kit Delivery Service Blue Apron Is Going Public
Image credit: Blue Apron via PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Meal service kit Blue Apron is going public.

The company on Thursday filed the appropriate paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN."

 

As TechCrunch notes, the service has been expanding quite rapidly, generating about $800 million in revenue last year, up from $341 million in 2015. But Blue Apron also spent $61 million on marketing this quarter alone (as podcast listeners will know), up from $25.4 million during the same time period last year.

But number of orders per customer and average revenue per customer also dropped in the first quarter, The New York Times reports.

In their review, PCMag found that novice chefs and time-challenged foodies alike can turn out tasty, healthful meals with ease using the customer-focused subscription service.

But the meal-kit delivery business is a crowded space right now: Blue Apron faces competition from the likes of Sun Basket, Plated, Purple Carrot, HelloFresh and Home Chef, among others. Blue Apron and Sun Basket earned PCMag Editors' Choice awards, but the other services earned high marks, too.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Employees

Blue Apron's Meal Kit Service Has Had Worker Safety Problems

Time Management

Time Management Hacks That Very Successful People Practice Daily

Chipotle

Chipotle Is Opening Dozens of Locations With Drive-Thru-Style 'Chipotlanes'