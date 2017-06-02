My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creativity

You Can Boost Your Creativity by Imagining You're Someone Else

Break out of a rut by giving another persona a try.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Boost Your Creativity by Imagining You're Someone Else
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Do you feel like you are creatively blocked? Well, we have a solution for you: psychological halloweenism.

No, you’re not going to wear orange and black, play the Monster Mash and try to figure out the Wolfman’s childhood trauma. Well, you could, but you might get some weird looks.

Psychological halloweenism is a term that Harvard Medical School professor, author and NeuroBusiness Group CEO Srini Pillay came up with to describe the action of trying on a different identity or perspective to get you thinking in a more creative way.

Related: Creatively Blocked? These 20 Founders Share Their Most Effective Strategies.

In a recent piece in Harvard Business Review, Pillay cites a study with a group of college students from last winter conducted by researchers Denis Dumas and Kevin Dunbar. The psychologists told one third of the participants to imagine they were eccentric poets and had another third pretend that they were rigid librarians. They compared the results of these categories to a control group that just behaved as they normally would.

Dumas and Dunbar gave the students the names of 10 run-of-the-mill objects, things such as book, carrot, fork, pants and shovel. The students then had two minutes to say what each object was used for before moving onto the next in the queue on the computer screen.

Related: I Took an Improv Training Course -- and It Changed How I Brainstorm

It turns out that pretending to be a creative person actually made people more innovative.

“We found that when participants took on an uninhibited stereotype (i.e., eccentric poet) both their fluency and originality was significantly enhanced,” Dumas and Dunbar wrote.

So the next time you feel stuck, give psychological halloweenism a try and pretend to be your favorite artist or fictional mad scientist.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur

Creativity

If You Want More Lasting Creativity on Your Team, You Need to Rethink Your Approach