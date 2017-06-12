My Queue

Vulnerability

Your Vulnerability Is Your Power

Everyone has feelings about the word 'vulnerability.'
Your Vulnerability Is Your Power
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Everyone has feelings about the word "vulnerability." A lot of us cringe when we hear it. A lot of us embrace it. And a lot of us are still learning what it means and how powerful it is.

Which is why I wanted to re-post one of the most popular 5 Min Fridays I’ve ever recorded. This recording was originally posted on Episode 200, and was a huge milestone at the time.

Now we’re about to hit Episode 500 -- can you believe it? I barely can. But I know that vulnerability has been a huge factor in the power of this show and why so many people, including myself, have been impacted by it.

I invite you to live in powerful vulnerability today in Episode 492.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

