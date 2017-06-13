My Queue

Uber

Read Travis Kalanick's Full Letter to Staff: I Need to Work on Travis 2.0

The CEO of the embattled ride-hailing company announced he is taking a leave of absence.
Read Travis Kalanick's Full Letter to Staff: I Need to Work on Travis 2.0
Image credit: David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and CEO of ride-hailing company Uber, announced on Tuesday via a letter to its staff that he is taking a leave of absence. The leadership team who reports directly to him will run the company during his absence, which as of now is indefinite.

Read the full letter below:

Team,

For the last eight years my life has always been about Uber. Recent events have brought home for me that people are more important than work, and that I need to take some time off of the day-to-day to grieve my mother, whom I buried on Friday, to reflect, to work on myself, and to focus on building out a world-class leadership team.

The ultimate responsibility, for where we’ve gotten and how we’ve gotten here rests on my shoulders. There is of course much to be proud of but there is much to improve. For Uber 2.0 to succeed there is nothing more important than dedicating my time to building out the leadership team. But if we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.

During this interim period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the company. I will be available as needed for the most strategic decisions, but I will be empowering them to be bold and decisive in order to move the company forward swiftly.

It’s hard to put a timeline on this – it may be shorter or longer than we might expect. Tragically losing a loved one has been difficult for me and I need to properly say my goodbyes. The incredible outpouring of heartfelt notes and condolences from all of you have kept me strong but almost universally they have ended with ‘How can I help?’. My answer is simple. Do your life’s work in service to our mission. That gives me time with family. Put people first, that is my mom’s legacy. And make Uber 2.0 real so that the world can see the inspired work all of you do, and the inspiring people that make Uber great.

See you soon,

Travis

