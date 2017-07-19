Entrepreneur's Top 200 Global Franchise

This story appears in the July 2017
issue of Entrepreneur
Some companies aren’t content with becoming a household name in just one nation; they want to conquer the world. And the brands that are doing it best are collected right here, on Entrepreneur’s top global franchises list. These franchises prove that opportunity knows no borders.
To determine who came out on top, we took our Franchise 500 formula with its 150-plus data points and adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the formula included costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. that had already established a minimum of five units abroad as of July 2016 were considered.
Please understand, our rankings are not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It’s vital to do your own research before investing in a franchise. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees to determine whether the opportunity is a good fit for you—and your corner of the world.
Tracy Stapp Herold
Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.
