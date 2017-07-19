Franchises

Entrepreneur's Top 200 Global Franchise

Some franchises aren't satisfied with conquering just one nation.
Entrepreneur's Top 200 Global Franchise
Image credit: David Malan | Getty Images
  • ---Shares
This story appears in the July 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Some companies aren’t content with becoming a household name in just one nation; they want to conquer the world. And the brands that are doing it best are collected right here, on Entrepreneur’s top global franchises list. These franchises prove that opportunity knows no borders.

To determine who came out on top, we took our Franchise 500 formula with its 150-plus data points and adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the formula included costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. that had already established a minimum of five units abroad as of July 2016 were considered.

Please understand, our rankings are not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It’s vital to do your own research before investing in a franchise. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees to determine whether the opportunity is a good fit for you—and your corner of the world. 

Head over to our Top Global Franchise page to see who made the cut. 

Tracy Stapp Herold

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Franchise Franchise 500 Franchises Business Growth International Business

Find the Right Franchise for You

Complete our short quiz to pinpoint your perfect franchise match.
Find Your Franchise
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.