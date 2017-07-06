My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic to Resume Test Flights

Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight company also plans to begin flying paying customers by the end of 2018.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Virgin Galactic to Resume Test Flights
Image credit: via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Virgin Galactic plans to resume test flights more than two years after a fatal crash destroyed the company's sub-orbital craft known as SpaceShip Two.

Unpowered tests will begin this summer, Virgin CEO Richard Branson told Bloomberg on Wednesday. The company also plans to perform powered test flights every three weeks within Earth's atmosphere, he said. Starting this fall, some of those flights will extend into outer space.

 

Branson also revealed that he plans to make a trip into space himself next year, and that Virgin Galactic could begin flying paying customers into space by the end of 2018.

The company suffered a major setback in October 2014, when the original SpaceShip Two exploded shortly after it was released from the aircraft that carries it to a high altitude to perform tests. The crash killed the craft's co-pilot, but the pilot was able to eject safely.

Despite the crash, early customers' confidence in Virgin Galactic remains high, according to Branson.

"We will never be able to build enough spaceships," he told Bloomberg on Wednesday. "The demand is enormous."

Virgin Galactic publicly unveiled SpaceShipTwo in February 2016, christening it "VSS Unity" at the suggestion of physicist Stephen Hawking. It's the first rocket manufactured by Virgin's Spaceship Company, and is designed to propel two pilots and up to six passengers into space at 3.5 times the speed of sound.

 

The new SpaceShipTwo last year received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly commercially. Since then, it has performed multiple tests on the ground, including taxiing, monitoring the cabin's environmental controls, the electrical systems and the mechanism that mates SpaceShipTwo to her carrier aircraft.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's New Spaceship Completes Its First Glide Test

Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Returns to the Skies After Two Years

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Poised to Start Its New Spaceship's Test Flights