Mastering Business Basics at Any Age

It’s necessary that we understand how to build a company that will endure -- why not gain those skills from a young age? Starting our kids out early with excellent business skills can help shape their future. We chat with JJ Ramberg, founder of the Goodshop, about her new book The Startup Club, a business skills book for children. Plus, Ramberg fills us in on how to create a business rooted in passion and conquer common business challenges. Once you have the base skills, it is important to know how to sustain your company. Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of PreveCeutical Medical, Inc., talks to us about how he took he built a dream team united around his vision.
[00:00:00] Shopping Meets Social Responsibility
Success is in the eye of the beholder. For some, that means giving back. JJ Ramberg, founder of the Goodshop and host of MSNBC’s Your Business, built her business on a foundation of altruism. With a goal of fulfilling their social responsibility, Ramberg and her brother created an online shopping mall that donates a percentage of each sale to the charity or cause of the buyer’s choice. Today, Goodshop has raised nearly $13 million for various causes.
[00:06:17] The Startup Club: Business Inspiration for Youth
Do you remember your favorite childhood book? Young entrepreneurs are popping up everywhere, and Ramberg has created a fun and simple guide to encourage kids to become savvy business owners. Hear how The Startup Club can inspire a young mogul in your life.
[00:11:30] Encouraging Business Investors That You Trust
Growing your business can be difficult, and it is important to know where to begin. From grabbing the attention of consumers, to finding investors you trust, Ramberg gives us tools for conquering some of the most common business challenges. You don’t want to miss Ramberg’s No. 1 most important tip for creating a healthy work-life balance.
[00:18:21] Constructing Your Super Team
How do you create a solid foundation for your business? Start by learning from the best. Stephen Van Deventer, chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical Medical, Inc., tells us how he broke into the $3.6-trillion untapped industry of preventative medicine with the help of an exceptional team and an unprecedented vision. Enjoy this master class on hiring your dream team.
[00:26:51] Transforming Healthcare, Saving Lives
Take a pill and feel better. That is the way many Americans view healthcare, however, instant gratification is not necessarily the answer. Van Deventer took on big pharma in his David vs. Goliath journey into the preventative medicine business. We learn how Van Deventer has revolutionized the healthcare system and saved lives in the process.
[00:33:21] Believe in Something and Embrace Transparency
Do you think your idea can make a difference? Van Deventer has advice on how to take one little idea and turn it into a life-changing business. Van Deventer explains how to align yourself with like-minded individuals and lead with honesty integrity. Perhaps it’s time you changed the world.
