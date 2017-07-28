Harness the Law of Attraction to Improve Networking

Entrepreneur are born when they silence their self-doubt and realize that with enough dedication, they can move mountains. National Speakers Hall of Fame professional speaker and New York Times bestselling author Dan Clark has rewritten the rules of leadership in his new book, The Art of Significance: Achieving the Level Beyond Success. Clark shares his journey from footballer to internationally acclaimed motivational speaker.
- [00:00:00] Transformation Through Intelligent Networking
- [00:05:19] Welcome Adversity, Achieve Significance
- [00:11:30] Finding Your Creative Space
- [00:18:21] Trust Your Abilities, Just Say No to Self-Doubt
- [00:25:51] It's Not What You Know, It's Who You Know
- [00:33:22] These Common Beliefs Are Holding You Back
Discover more about segments and guests below . . .
[00:00:00] Transform Your Life With Intelligent Networking
"To be disciplined, healthy and significant, we must be willing to pay any price and travel any distance to associate with extraordinary human beings." Athlete, New York Times bestselling author, and National Speakers Hall of Fame professional speaker Dan Clark charges into each day with unyielding perseverance. What sparks his passion? Clark exclusively surrounds himself with exceptional individuals. Find out how you can instantly step up your game through astute networking.
[00:05:19] Welcome Adversity, Achieve Significance
Author of The Art of Significance, Clark played football for 13 years when a routine tackling drill left him paralyzed. Facing a lifetime of immobility after the violent head-on collision, Clark was forced to reevaluate his recovery, asking himself, "Why do I want to get better?" instead of how. With a newfound source of motivation, he battled his way back to a 95 percent recovery. Clark's story of rebirth illustrates an important lesson: Continuous discomfort and obstacles force us to grow as individuals. Are you ready to become an efficacious and significant entrepreneur?
[00:11:30] Finding Your Creative Space
Do you live in an environment that inspires success? Clark holds a certain affinity for his rural home in Utah, attributing the success of his early writing career to the beautiful, mountainous landscape. We learn how Clark first became involved with prominent motivational book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul.
[00:18:21] Trust Your Abilities, Just Say No to Self-Doubt
"I started understanding the significance of words .… That reason leads to conclusions, but it is emotion that leads to action. Knowledge is power, but knowledge has no heart." Clark learned this invaluable lesson while inspiring high school football players to victory. This initial success emboldened Clark with a confidence that would alter the path of his professional career. Listen as Clark takes us back to the time he negotiated a transformative one-on-one meeting with the late Zig Ziglar and eventually became the No. 1 youth education speaker for Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" campaign.
[00:25:51] It's Not What You Know, It's Who You Know
We attract what we believe we deserve. This is the founding principle of the "law of attraction" according Clark. If you don't like what (or who) you're attracting, it's time to make an internal change. Discover how to dispel feelings of unworthiness and doubt to become a first-rate networker.
[00:33:22] These Common Beliefs Are Holding You Back
When Clark wrote The Art of Significance, he chose to challenge the status quo and launch an attack on commonly held success strategies, replacing them with what he calls the "12 highest universal laws of life-changing leadership." Don't miss Clark's top two game-changing rules to attain influence and lead a purpose-driven life.
