This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

Look, it's fairly easy to dismiss The Chairless Chair -- a wearable exoskeleton developed by Swiss company Noonee that allows you to sit wherever -- as a ridiculous piece of technology.
But once you shake off the initial giggles of seeing someone wearing a robot suit and squatting by their workstation, the applications of the device become clear. For people who work with heavy machinery or on production lines or do other jobs that require long periods of standing, The Chairless Chair could be a lifesaver.
Sitting is not always feasible in those kinds of environments, due to the clutter chairs could create. And standing in non-ergonomic positions for long periods of time can lead to joint issues.
The Chairless Chair supports up to 220 pounds in each leg and locks into place when its user wants to sit. It then unlocks when the wearer stands up to walk.
Keith Gunura, co-founder and CEO of Noonee, told
that Audi, BMW, Daimler and Airbus are interested in The Chairless Chair. Fortune
He said in a video (below) that the company sought to create a "simple exoskeleton that solves just one problem." It plans to produce around 10,000 units over the summer.
