Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

The Chairless Chair could be a lifesaver for factory workers.
This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem
Image credit: Noonee
  • ---Shares
Free Webinar | August 16th

Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

Look, it's fairly easy to dismiss The Chairless Chair -- a wearable exoskeleton developed by Swiss company Noonee that allows you to sit wherever -- as a ridiculous piece of technology.

But once you shake off the initial giggles of seeing someone wearing a robot suit and squatting by their workstation, the applications of the device become clear. For people who work with heavy machinery or on production lines or do other jobs that require long periods of standing, The Chairless Chair could be a lifesaver.

Related: Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work

Sitting is not always feasible in those kinds of environments, due to the clutter chairs could create. And standing in non-ergonomic positions for long periods of time can lead to joint issues. The company claims its product could lead to fewer employee absences caused by injuries.

The Chairless Chair supports up to 220 pounds in each leg and locks into place when its user wants to sit. It then unlocks when the wearer stands up to walk.

Related: Why Warren Buffett Is Investing in Wearable Tech

Keith Gunura, co-founder and CEO of Noonee, told Fortune that Audi, BMW, Daimler and Airbus are interested in The Chairless Chair.

He said in a video (below) that the company sought to create a "simple exoskeleton that solves just one problem." It plans to produce around 10,000 units over the summer.

Stephen J. Bronner

Stephen J. Bronner is news director of Entrepreneur.com. He occasionally writes about psychology, technology, video games, food and fitness. He is very much on top of his email.

Technology Safety Wearable Tech
Edition: July 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.