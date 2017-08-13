To Be Successful, Be Patient With Your Imperfections

It’s true. It’s OK to make mistakes.
Even though I’m learning and growing daily, life is still challenging. The more I learn, grow and become better, new challenges present themselves to me.
I am learning, over and over again, that being challenged, making mistakes and not knowing what I’m doing is part of life. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
I want to remind myself and you of this by bringing back
an old 5 Minute Friday that I originally recorded about a year and a half ago.
I was inspired by a talk given by my good friend
Rob Bell.
A video version was made as well, which is inspiring and beautiful.
Remember to be patient with your imperfections in Episode 519, 5 Minute Friday.
VIDEO
