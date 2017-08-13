Take It From The Pros

To Be Successful, Be Patient With Your Imperfections

Mistakes are a part of life.
Lewis Howes
It’s true. It’s OK to make mistakes. 

Even though I’m learning and growing daily, life is still challenging. The more I learn, grow and become better, new challenges present themselves to me.

I am learning, over and over again, that being challenged, making mistakes and not knowing what I’m doing is part of life. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

I want to remind myself and you of this by bringing back an old 5 Minute Friday that I originally recorded about a year and a half ago.

I was inspired by a talk given by my good friend Rob Bell.

A video version was made as well, which is inspiring and beautiful.

Remember to be patient with your imperfections in Episode 519, 5 Minute Friday.

Be Patient with Imperfection

Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...

