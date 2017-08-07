My Queue

LinkedIn Debuts Tinder-Like Mentor-Matching Service

If you and your potential mentor both think it's a match, you'll be able to chat with each other.
LinkedIn Debuts Tinder-Like Mentor-Matching Service
Image credit: via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Need career advice? LinkedIn wants to hook you up with someone who can help.

The business-focused social network this week unveiled a new service that is basically like Tinder for finding a mentor. As TechCrunch first reported, the new service aims to match members who are looking for career advice with those who can provide it.

Here's how it will work: You tell LinkedIn what type of advice you're looking for and your preferences for a mentor (someone in your region, for instance, or someone who works in a certain industry). The company will then recommend other members who have the interest and experiences to help. If you and your potential mentor both think it's a match, you'll be able to chat.

LinkedIn tells PCMag the service is still in the "early phases" of testing. For now, it's only available in San Francisco and Australia, but LinkedIn expects to wrap up testing and roll it out for all members "in the coming months."

"This is a lightweight way to identify and connect with other members and it works well with the informal, casual nature of today's changing workforce where you often need advice for certain situations such as job searching, salary negotiation or on the job questions," LinkedIn says.

The service is free for mentors and mentees, so don't expect to get paid if you're the one doling out advice.

Until this new mentor-matching service rolls out for everyone, those looking for career advice can check out LinkedIn ProFinder, which connects members with freelancers. Career coaching is one of the most popular categories on the platform, LinkedIn says.

