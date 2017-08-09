Repair the 'Networking Disconnect' and Pursue Your Dream Job

How sharp are your networking skills? Ivan Misner, author of Avoiding the Networking Disconnect and founder and chief visionary officer at BNI, explains how to build meaningful professional connections to boost sales. Then, Dropel Fabrics CEO Sim Gulati shares what it takes to innovate in one of the world’s oldest industries, textiles. Rounding out the hour, Co-founder and CEO of CreativeLive Chase Jarvis inspires us to pursue a passion-fueled career path. Listen now.
- [00:00:00] ‘Networking Disconnect’ Responsible for Flat Sales
- [00:04:50] Don’t Fall Victim to the Ultimate Sales-Killer, Desperation
- [00:11:31] Avoid Premature Sales Solicitation and Phony Friends
- [00:18:21] Invaluable Lessons From a Leading Networking Guru
- [00:26:16] Dropel Fabrics Transforms Fashion Industry
- [00:33:21] Chase Jarvis Says It's Never Too Late to Make a Change
[00:00:00] ‘Networking Disconnect’ Responsible for Flat Sales
Have you ever felt a moment of panic over finances? Maybe payroll is coming up or the rent is due. Nothing scares off potential customers more than the smell of desperation. When you need to make a vital sale, make sure you are in a buyer-rich environment. Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at BNI (Business Network International)Ivan Misner discusses what he calls "networking disconnect," or a disproportionate amount of sellers versus buyers.
[00:04:50] Don’t Fall Victim to the Ultimate Sales-Killer, Desperation
Certain communication styles ooze desperation and could kill potential deals. We examine two common networking archetypes to avoid, the "Card Dealer" and the "Space Violator," with Misner. Don’t be caught flippantly passing out business cards or invading personal space; learn how to cultivate mutually advantageous relationships.
[00:11:31] Avoid Premature Sales Solicitation and Phony Friends
It’s important to differentiate between networking and direct sales. When you go straight into sales mode and neglect to learn more about your potential client, you send a clear signal that you have no interest in building a lasting business relationship. On the flip side, over-eager sellers who wage a communication blitz on new customers purporting to be "friends" come across as inauthentic. Misner navigates you through these prevalent networking blunders.
[00:18:21] Invaluable Lessons From a Leading Networking Guru
Misner divulges his top three pieces of advice for business ownership. From feeding your motivation "flame," to avoiding problematic new hires, the good doctor is in to help you leverage networking for a fruitful career. Plus, find out which communication mogul Misner looks up to most and what he hopes to accomplish in the years to come.
[00:26:16] Dropel Fabrics Transforms Fashion Industry
Do you have an innovative product or service that will transform your industry for decades to come? Dropel Fabrics is taking the fashion world by storm with its sustainable, patent pending technology that makes natural fabrics water and stain repellent. Today, Dropel Fabrics partners will some of the largest retail brands in the marketplace, but how did its CEO, Sim Gulati, get started in the textile business? Gulati walks us through his journey and shares his No. 1 piece of advice for new entrepreneurs.
[00:33:21] Chase Jarvis Says It's Never Too Late to Make a Change
What happens when you're brave enough to leave behind the life others prescribe for you and start making passion-driven career decisions? Co-founder and CEO of CreativeLive Chase Jarvis debunks the myth that work should be boring and encourages listeners to pursue an inspired occupation. Click now for your weekly dose of motivation.
