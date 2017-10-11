My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Science

What's a Cause of Stock Market Crashes? Too Much Testosterone, Science Says.

In a study, the hormone inflated the participants' perception of a stock's worth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What's a Cause of Stock Market Crashes? Too Much Testosterone, Science Says.
Image credit: Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

The financial institutions that do work trading on the New York Stock Exchange are predominantly, perennially staffed by men.

And now, a new study from the University of Western Ontario, University of Oxford and Claremont Graduate University has found that testosterone, the hormone found more so in men than in women, can be linked to the decisions that lead to stock market destabilization and crashes.

To figure this out, the researchers constructed their own test case stock market. Before each of the 17 trading sessions, the “traders” -- 140 male participants -- were either given testosterone or a placebo in gel form. Each session had the participants selling, bidding and offering money in exchange for stock and competed to see who would make the most money.

Related: 5 Things You Need Before You Invest in the Stock Market

The researchers found that when the participants were given testosterone before they commenced trading, it increased the size of the stock market bubbles. The traders put forth higher bidding and selling prices, and their perception of the stock’s value was affected, even though they knew its true value.

In a summary of the study from UWO’s Ivey Business School, the researchers recommended that when trading, to account for this influence, instead of a frenzied decision-making practice, firms should institute “cool down periods” to better assess the real value of the stock on the table.

That's a good piece of advice for entrepreneurs too. Instead of making decisions right away, cool off for a bit and take in the situation.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer

Science

MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants

Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA