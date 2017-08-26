My Queue

Infographics

12 Foreign Phrases the English Language Needs to Steal (Infographic)

Every culture is different -- and that include the meanings of words and phrases.
12 Foreign Phrases the English Language Needs to Steal (Infographic)
Image credit: Warchi | Getty Images
1 min read

All around the world, different countries and cultures have their own ways of speaking and acting, and many of the phrases that might work in one country, don’t translate to another. And when you’re a foreigner, it can be hard to understand these differences.

For example, in English, the phrase, “Speak of the devil!” is commonly used. However, you won’t find people using this statement in countries such as Japan or France. And these countries have their own set of phrases that you wouldn’t hear in America. Can you guess what the Japanese phrase, “To have a wide face,” means? It's to be well liked and have a lot of friends. In France, locals use the phrase “to have long teeth” when calling someone ambitious.

There are a number of other clever idioms English speakers may consider adopting, like these featured in the infographic by OX Essay’s below.

