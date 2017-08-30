How to Protect Your Company's Most Valuable Asset

Protect your intellectual property, apply military discipline to business and discover time for creativity with Bobby Klinck, Jen Griswold and Chase Jarvis.

August 30, 2017 3 min read

Is your intellectual property protected against copycats? Bobby Klinck, founder of Klinck LLC, offers an expert guide to safeguarding your most valuable asset, IP. Then, MISSION: Milpreneur founder Jen Griswold explains why members of the military and their spouses make ideal entrepreneurs. Closing out the episode, Chase Jarvis of CreativeLive shares how to integrate creativity into your rigorous schedule.

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Alan Taylor's Biggest Business Blunder

Have you ever created a bulletproof brand only to have imitators capitalize on the back of your hard-earned genius? Alan Taylor shares what he considers the most consequential mistake of his career, failing to secure intellectual property rights for his brand, with attorney and author of The Entrepreneur's IP Planning Playbook, Bobby Klinck. Don't become a copycat casualty; hear Taylor's cautionary tale and learn how to reduce your exposure to potential IP litigation.

[00:05:01] Composing Contracts to Prevent Litigation

"If it's not in writing, it didn't happen." Klinck, founder of Klinck LLC, says any agreement that's important to your business should be put in writing; however, that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune hiring a law firm. Get Klinck's guide to affordably protecting partnerships and intellectual property.

[00:11:30] Selecting Brand Names for Success

The name of your company should encapsulate your brand. Klinck encourages listeners to perform their due diligence when vetting this critical marketing component. Discover how to efficiently review potential brand names and integrate intellectual property planning into your overall business strategy.

[00:18:21] Military Spouses Facing Underemployment

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, author and founder of MISSION: Milpreneur Jen Griswold tackles the historic underemployment of military spouses in her new book, Mission Entrepreneur: Applying Lessons from Military Life to Create Success in Business Startups. Griswold shares her personal journey of business ownership including the co-founding of Team G.i.V.e, a group that produces over $20 million in skincare sales annually.

[00:26:44] Preserving Your Legacy through Business

"Your business is your legacy," says Griswold. Owning your own company is a way to illuminate your ideals and support your community -- two appealing career facets for members of the military and their spouses. Griswold highlights core values intrinsic to military life which directly apply to the business world including courage, discipline, resolve and a desire to serve others. Discover how to take control over your vocation.

[00:33:22] Creativity: The Daily Ritual You Need

Jolene phones in with this week's listener question: How do you make space to be creative when your business demands the breadth of your time? It certainly won't happen by accident, says founder and CEO of CreativeLive Chase Jarvis. We reveal the secret to incorporating ingenuity and artistry into your hectic schedule.

