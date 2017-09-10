My Queue

Love

Why Love Is More Important Than Wealth

Sometimes we get so caught up in the money, we overlook the most important thing in life.
Why Love Is More Important Than Wealth
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I read a simple story in an email I got a couple of weeks ago and it stuck with me. I know I talk a lot about wealth and success on the podcast, and it’s because I think they are powerful and impactful. I also believe every one of us is capable of creating both.

But there is one quality that I believe is way more important... Love.

That’s what this short story is about, and I thought it was a powerful reminder.

So I am sharing it with you on 5 Minute Friday in Episode 528.

