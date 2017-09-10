Why Love Is More Important Than Wealth

Sometimes we get so caught up in the money, we overlook the most important thing in life.

September 10, 2017 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I read a simple story in an email I got a couple of weeks ago and it stuck with me. I know I talk a lot about wealth and success on the podcast, and it’s because I think they are powerful and impactful. I also believe every one of us is capable of creating both.

But there is one quality that I believe is way more important... Love.

That’s what this short story is about, and I thought it was a powerful reminder.

So I am sharing it with you on 5 Minute Friday in Episode 528.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.