The Best Blogs to Help Entrepreneurs Boost Their Personal and Business Finances

Need free advice on finances? These blogs will help.

September 12, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The more information you have, the better the decisions you’re likely to make. That goes for everything in life and business, but it's especially important when it comes to money. Your financial IQ helps determine the best approach to spending, saving and investing your money. This knowledge can make a massive difference to both your bank account balance and your overall success.

Related: A-List Blogs for C-Level Execs

Here's where blogs come in, as a great source of information for growing your financial IQ. They offer information on trends, issues, solutions and tips that can change your perspective -- and the strategies you apply to your business and personal finances. Topics span from credit scores, credit cards and loans to savings, retirement accounts and budgets.

The followinge free financial resources are regularly updated, so you’ll always have something new to read or new insights to apply.

Small Business Administration

While this government agency is known mostly for providing forms and legal information, its blog is a must-read for small business owners.

The Small Business Administration’s financing blog covers a wide range of finance-related topics, including taxes, retirement accounts and business and personal expenses, just to name a few.

Related: 10 Best Accounting Websites for Startups

TaxBuzz

The TaxBuzz blog is beneficial for small business owners who need the advice of tax professionals. Taxes can become quite complicated when you’re operating a business; you don't want to pay too much or get hit with penalties.

The blog has a wide range of blog posts produced by practicing CPAs to guide your tax decisions.

CreditSoup

This blog comes from an expert source on personal finance, and it aims to help consumers navigate the credit world while making better and more educated decisions about purchases. Some of CreditSoup’s great advice addresses topics like the credit basics, such as selecting credit cards and using them, spending and saving money, insurance, loans and taxes.

Many of the blog posts can also be applied to the financial decisions you need to make for your business.

The Financial Revolutionist

The Financial Revolutionist invites seasoned Wall Street leaders to share their insights so business owners can understand the ongoing changes in the financial services environment.

This includes fintech and regtech, which impact financial decisions in today's businesses.

Payments News and PYMNTS

PYMNTS and Payments News both contain a wealth of financial information about money and payments. The posts feature insights about new technology, compliance and regulations, fraud and other issues that impact a business owner's financial position.

Money Under 30

Money Under 30 may offer advice from millennials and Gen-Zers, but the information applies to people of all ages. Topics run the gamut from home and car-purchase advice to how to reduce your debt load and use credit cards intelligently.

The content offered also includes content relevant to consumers and business owners alike.

Due

This online invoicing and payments company shares tips and recommendations from a team of money experts who share advice on how to budget, save, create a retirement fund and make decisions regarding health care and other expenses.

The Due blog's small business content extends to business financial issues, including payments, client invoicing, pricing and cash flow.

Squawkfox

This blog comes from consumer expert Kerry Taylor. She uses Squawkfox as a platform for sharing advice on creating a lifestyle that’s free of financial stress. The focal point is personal finance topics, but much of the information crosses over to small business owners, whose work and personal lives intersect.

The blog includes multimedia content, including videos.

The Penny Hoarder

Increasing your financial IQ can be particularly effective in finding you ways to be smarter about spending money. There's no reason to give away what you earn, and The Penny Hoarder shows you how to spend less without compromising on what you get in return.

Topics include money hacks, where to find coupons and free stuff and how to save money on things like utilities, groceries and other common expenses.

Debt Roundup

Blogger Grayson Bell created his blog, Debt Roundup, after figuring out how to pay off an incredible amount of credit card and auto loan debt. It's more compelling to read advice from someone who’s experienced debt, and his tips show you how to make and save more money than you thought possible.

The blog also offers free money management tools.

Oblivious Investor

Oblivious Investor is brought to you by Mike Piper. Many consumers and business owners are wary of investing, and this blog helps alleviate those fears. Its financial intelligence includes advice for beginning investors, as well as those who are more experienced.

Piper shares insights about different types of investments, changes in the regulatory environment and tools to build the best portfolio.

Afford Anything

Paula Pant’s Afford Anything delivers advice from the female perspective on money management, but in the process attracts both female and male entrepreneurs and business owners for tips on increasing their earnings.

The site’s content covers real estate and income properties, creating businesses around investments and productivity strategies that help you make more money.

Man vs. Debt

This blog is really about man’s (and woman’s) struggle against debt. Adam and Courtney Baker created the blog after figuring out the best strategy for paying off their debt and creating the lifestyle they wanted.

To help others do the same with their own lives, Man Vs. Debt shows people how to not be slaves to material items (and the debt that typically comes with them).

Related: 5 Steps to Take to Start Your Small Business Blog Today

Start reading!

Visit these blogs to determine which ones work for achieving your personal or business goals. Then, you can bookmark the ones you like best, add them to your social media circle to stay updated and subscribe to their feeds.

The more you read, the more you know and the better your financial position will become.