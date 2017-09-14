My Queue

Ready For Anything

If Elon Musk Can Have a Sense of Humor About Failure, So Can You

Take a look at the SpaceX blooper reel.
If Elon Musk Can Have a Sense of Humor About Failure, So Can You
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

SpaceX is doing some unquestionably big things. This spring, the company conducted the first-ever launch and flight of a reusable rocket.

Not one to rest on his laurels, founder and CEO Elon Musk didn’t even finish his celebratory tweet before announcing SpaceX’s next big goal.

That’s why it makes a lot of sense that SpaceX posted a blooper reel chronicling all of its mistakes along the way -- highlighting instances of failed engine sensors, running out of hydraulic fluid, a collapsed landing leg, a radar glitch -- to making aerospace history.

If you watch the reel, several self-deprecating jokes (“look, that’s not an ‘explosion,’ it’s an unscheduled disassembly”) accompany footage of smoking wrecks and explosions in the sky. The score -- the jaunty choice of John Philip Sousa’s The Liberty Bell, which keen-eared comedy fans will recognize as the Monty Python theme song -- is a nice touch.

But spoiler alert: SpaceX succeeds in the end, which goes to show that as long as you maintain a level head, a sense humor and a dogged conviction, you can achieve your goals.

