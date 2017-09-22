My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Radio

Achieve Fearless Growth and Live Mindfully

Amanda Setili offers seven strategies to make your business more agile. Then, we get a lesson in mindfulness and living with intention from Mark Nation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Achieve Fearless Growth and Live Mindfully
Image credit: Amanda Setili
VIP Contributor
Host, Entrepreneur Radio
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How can your business become more agile? Amanda Setili, president of Setili & Associates and author of Fearless Growth, offers seven strategies to courageously adapt to market changes. Then, we get a lesson in mindfulness and living with intention from the founder and president of Nation Leadership and author of Made for Amazing, Mark Nation. Learn how you can optimize your thinking, communicate more effectively and spur rapid growth.

  • [00:00:00] Exploring Growth Strategies With Amanda Setili
  • [00:05:49] Collaborate and Get Cozy With Uncertainty
  • [00:11:30] Connect Your Ecosystem for Rapid Change
  • [00:18:21] Find a Career that Resonates With Your Soul
  • [00:26:39] Listening to Intuition, Leading With Purpose
  • [00:33:22] Learning How to Focus From the Inside Out

Related: To Stay Successful, You Must Continuously Evolve Your Business

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Exploring Growth Strategies With Amanda Setili

Large companies appreciate working with small businesses and entrepreneurs because they are nimble and can quickly adjust to the varying market climate. Amanda Setili, president of Setili & Associates and author of Fearless Growth: The New Rules to Stay Competitive, Foster Innovation, and Dominate Your Markets, calls in from Reykjavik, Iceland to share seven rules to navigate and thrive in our modern economy.

[00:05:49] Collaborate and Get Cozy With Uncertainty

Do you embrace uncertainty? Many companies languish in indecision when they should be vigilantly testing new ideas and collaborating with clients and outside partners. Setili explains the importance coming together to keep your business competitive. 

[00:11:30] Connect Your Ecosystem for Rapid Change

Creating a connected ecosystem comprised of customers, suppliers, content providers, partners and employees is a powerful way to drive success for your business. Setili teaches us how to keep productive conversation flowing to inspire thoughtful growth. Learn how you can engage your network for optimum innovation.

[00:18:21] Find a Career that Resonates With Your Soul

How can you fine tune your personal and professional life for success? Mark Nation is the founder and president of Nation Leadership and author of Made for Amazing: An Instrumental Journey of Authentic Leadership Transformation. Nation uses music as a metaphor to distinguish the subtle differences between self-help and self-discovery. 

[00:26:39] Listening to Intuition, Leading With Purpose

What drives your life? Host Alan Taylor is acutely aware on his intuition, what he feels is a divine gift from God. Whatever guides and motivates you, all entrepreneurs can benefit from living with intention. Nation discusses how business leaders can hone in on their instincts, focus on their purpose and connect with others on a deeply human level.

[00:33:22] Learning How to Focus from the Inside Out

There are many firms out there that can help you develop hard skills like supply chain management or balancing your books. Nation adamantly believes developing soft skills is an essential component of a becoming a balanced leader -- that doesn't mean it's an easy process. Learn how a combination of meditation and mindfulness can take your business to the next level.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Radio

Listen to Successful Entrepreneurs Discuss Their First Attempts, Failures and Origin Stories

Entrepreneur Radio

How to Make Sure You're Spending Your Money on the Right Digital Ads for Your Business

Entrepreneur Radio

Achieve Fearless Growth and Live Mindfully