Why Only You Have the Power to Shape Your Life

It's time to take responsibility for everything in your life.

September 24, 2017 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



It's time to take responsibility for everything in your life. Tony Robbins once said, "The quality of your life is the quality of the meaning you give to everything in your life."

This idea is so powerful to me. I remember the first time this really hit me. I realized that I truly had the power to shape the story of my life. It didn't mean that I could control everything that happened to me. But I could control how I interpreted everything and how I responded.

This one principle has been a game changer for me, in all areas of my life.

That's why I wanted to share my thoughts about this with you in Episode 537 of 5 Minute Friday.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.