My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shark Tank

The Best Investment the 'Shark Tank' Judges Ever Made for Under $100

Sometimes it's the little things that make a big difference in your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Best Investment the 'Shark Tank' Judges Ever Made for Under $100
Image credit: Matt Petit | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
2 min read

Kevin O'Leary, the opinionated and ruthless Shark Tank judge, may jet around the world in gulf streams and throw millions of dollars at risky startups (Toygaroo, anyone?), but he says one of the wisest investments he's ever made was a stack of Post-It Notes and a pencil.

"I use them at night, before I go to sleep, to write down the three goals I need to get accomplished before I take my first call in the morning," he tells Entrepreneur.

Related: 'Shark Tank' Judges Say Successful Entrepreneurs Share These 5 Traits

While his fellow sharks may disagree with him on many things, they call can proudly list similar products they've spent little on that have reaped great rewards in return. 

Bettheny Frankel

"The best thing I ever bought was a cellphone cover with an extra battery. Because my battery dies all the time, and my phone is my business."

Daymond John

"A pen. Someone wise once said: 'The dullest pencil will always remember more than the sharpest mind.' Stop thinking you know it all, stop just listening to things. Especially today where people don’t even write things down because they have these phones. A pen will change your life. I write everything down."

Rohan Oza

"The car service to go meet 50 Cent to close the Vitaminwater deal."

That deal, which made 50 Cent the face of the company, ultimately resulted in a $4.1 billion buyout by Coca Cola.

Related: The Biggest Risk 4 Judges on 'Shark Tank' Ever Took

Barbara Corcoran

"A copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. The biggest misnomer in business is that it’s about money, and I don’t know shit about money. I still don’t read a financial sheet, and I haven’t signed a check in my business for almost 25 years. I let other people sign them. I don’t know about money, but what I know a lot about is people. That book puts the finger right on how you develop people talents. I think it’s the best book in the field."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shark Tank

What Happens After You Go on 'Shark Tank' and Get an Offer?

Ready For Anything

All 7 Shark Tank Stars Share Tips on How to Become a Millionaire

Shark Tank

How to Win on 'Shark Tank'