My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know About McDonald's?

Do you know the corporation's CEO or how many Chicken McNuggets you can order at once?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know About McDonald's?
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read

McDonald's is one of the most recognizable brands in the world -- and for good reason. With a market cap of over $133 billion, the company has sold millions and millions of burgers for decades. And the craziest bit is that the company is still growing -- from 2007 to the start of 2017, the company added a whopping 5,834 locations around the globe.

It's this sort of history of success and tradition that makes the Golden Arches the No. 2 business on our Franchise 500 list, just behind 7-Eleven.

But, how much do you know about the history and leadership of the company? Test yourself with this quiz to see if you know more about McDonald's than the menu.

 

Related: 24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

McDonald's

These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement