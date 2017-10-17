Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know About McDonald's?

Do you know the corporation's CEO or how many Chicken McNuggets you can order at once?

October 17, 2017 1 min read

McDonald's is one of the most recognizable brands in the world -- and for good reason. With a market cap of over $133 billion, the company has sold millions and millions of burgers for decades. And the craziest bit is that the company is still growing -- from 2007 to the start of 2017, the company added a whopping 5,834 locations around the globe.

It's this sort of history of success and tradition that makes the Golden Arches the No. 2 business on our Franchise 500 list, just behind 7-Eleven.

But, how much do you know about the history and leadership of the company? Test yourself with this quiz to see if you know more about McDonald's than the menu.

