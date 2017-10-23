Beauty Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown Shares Her Secrets to Building a Brand With a Cult-Like Following

In our upcoming episode of 'Tough Love Tuesday,' the woman behind the namesake beauty brand will share what it takes to get a tribe of people to adore your company.

October 23, 2017 2 min read

Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," we connect side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from top experts. Sign up to our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

While customers are great, brand ambassadors bring the real money -- and the real growth. Not only will they rant and rave about your product or service to all their friends, but they will evangelize your brand to just about anyone they encounter -- all for free, with no marketing budget needed.

But brand advocates aren’t acquired -- they’re earned. Your product must be impeccable, adored and something fans just can’t live without.

So how do you get there?

Fortunately, we have Bobbi Brown to help us. As the entrepreneur behind the namesake beauty company, Brown built a cult-like following for her cosmetic line, with women obsessed with her natural approach to make-up. Brown’s philosophy has always been, "Women want to look and feel like themselves, only prettier and more confident."

Launching her line in 1991, the brand didn’t just magically skyrocket and become top of mind with beauty enthusiasts. Brown spent a lot of time talking to people, understanding their needs and what they are looking for in cosmetics. By taking the time to really get to know her customers, she was able to deliver a product they adored and talked about.

This Tuesday, Brown will share her tips and strategies ahead of the debut of her new digital platform JustBobbi.com. Brown will share her advice for getting people to fall in love with your brand, including:

How to figure out what is special about your brand -- and ways to show it off Ways to find your ideal customer Getting your product to stand out Tips for inexpensively growing your audience

Tune in on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. ET for the Facebook Live.

This episode is the fifth in our second season of "Tough Love Tuesday." For six weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real time.