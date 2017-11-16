I Went From Entry-Level to Leader in My Field in Just 10 Years. Here's How I Did It.

When I was fresh out of school, my career began with an entry-level job at Rodale, a magazine publisher that was recently bought by Hearst. While I was there, I took a personal interest in social media, using Twitter to get new ideas, network and monitor the news.

I remember thinking -- why aren't brands using social for ideas? Why aren't they using it to reach their audience? From my own experience, I could tell that social was going to be a huge opportunity for brands to reach their consumers, and that they'd need help navigating social effectively.

Never in a million years did I think that my personal interest in social would become the foundation of my entire career. But, that's exactly what happened -- I built and launched my career based on social media.

From individually developing the entire social strategy for Hearst, being personally sought out to lead social for Target, and now driving social as global head of product evangelism at Sprinklr, I built my entire career around social businesses and did it in just 10 years. When reflecting back on my journey, here are the five key things that helped me succeed:

1. Keep up with trends.

Realizing that there was a business application for a consumer craze, and catching it at the right time, helped me become an expert on a growing trend (social media) that businesses needed to understand. I realized that all the things I learned personally on social channels were applicable for the business world as well and many businesses taking on the new strategy weren't doing it correctly -- that's when I knew I could become a leader in the space. Becoming an expert on social media, I stood out within my company and was ultimately able to leverage my specialized skillsets to help the company expand and improve their overall strategy.

2. Fight imposter syndrome.

When I was at Hearst, I started teaching editors about social and how to do cross-promotion of articles from the magazine online and across social channels. At first I felt like an imposter, jumping in and telling seasoned journalists how to promote their articles. I asked myself, "Why should they listen to me? What makes me the expert?" But, I realized I was the expert because I used social all the time, and I understood it better than anyone else there. I realized many didn't understand social like I did and they really were learning from me, which helped me gain confidence. The more I encountered the pushback, the more I learned you have to trust your gut and embrace the expert within.

3. Learn from the best.

When I was first starting my career in social, I started to put together a binder on case studies of the best social media campaigns I came across. I remember I saved a great puzzle that TurboTax was putting across social media channels and thought it was the most innovative way to engage consumers even with a product (taxes) that isn't fun. I still have this binder at my parent's house back home and it's a great reminder that learning from others is the best way to improve.

4. Find your champion.

Everyone says this, but it really is true. Many times a mentor or a champion isn't your boss, but I was lucky enough to have a great boss who was the VP of social media, who really supported me and gave me the flexibility to run with my own projects. He was a great advisor and taught me so much, but didn't give me a strict framework. Since I wasn't being micromanaged, I had the freedom to be creative and try new things that ended up making me successful in the long run. I felt empowered to take risks and most of the time these risks paid off, thanks to a great champion that had my back.

5. Don't just have one job, and know when to move on.

I started feeling strongly about this when I worked in publishing because reporters couldn't just write anymore. They had to translate print to social, then promote it and sometimes take their own pictures. The jobs were continuously changing and responsibilities expanding. I realized that you can't be spoon fed everything -- you need to grow your skills with the jobs and learn to do a number of different things. If you pigeonhole yourself, you're killing your career. Have you done something that's really been impactful? That's recognized in the organization but you're still not recognized? If you're continuing to do amazing work but still stuck in the same spot and not growing, it's time to move on. There should be roles for you to grow and learn and advance within an organization.

Advancing your career from the bottom to the top in just 10 years is no easy feat, but it's not impossible. Those who stay motivated, on top of trends, and keep an eye out for new opportunities will quickly find success within their passions. For me, social media was both a personal and professional interest that turned into my career platform. What's yours?

