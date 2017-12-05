My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Storytelling

In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality

Storytelling will always be a strong tool for entrepreneurs-but creativity is key, now more than ever.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For 2018 trends, we asked an expert on what entrepreneurs can expect this coming year in storytelling. 

Understanding your audience matters. It always has, and it always will. In that way, storytelling never changes. But technology and consumer behavior are changing faster than most existing models can keep up with, and 2018 will be an extremely interesting time for entrepreneurs who are in the business of storytelling -- or, frankly, who are just looking to tell stories about their business.

Related: The 5 Elements of Storytelling Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know

A lot of this is driven by new platforms, which are ever hungry for great stories to attract new users. This will be the year consumers discover how delightful augmented reality is, and how it can be a game changer for entertainment. (We’re betting Apple and Google will hook people in.) It’ll also be the year high-quality immersive VR content will finally reach a large number of consumers in the U.S. and Europe -- first at venues like the Void and VRX, and then the home market will follow. Live events will also increasingly become important; they’re places where fans can gather in person, as if huddling around a campfire to tell stories.

Related: From Bedtime to the Boardroom: Why Storytelling Matters in Business

And then, of course, there’s video. There’s tremendous opportunity for entrepreneurs to provide extremely high-quality original content to an ever-wider array of social media platforms and subscription video services. Inside this, we’ll see creators play more and more with viewing length -- creating long-form and new, shorter formats. The film world will also go through major shifts, and we foresee a billion-dollar business developing in how what’s known as “PVOD windowing” -- that is, premium content that’s behind a paywall for some time and eventually is made available to all -- changes the way feature films are produced, marketed and delivered. In sum, it’s never been a better time to be a storyteller. 

-- Clint Kisker, president and co-founder of Madison Wells Media, which recently announced the rebrand of its company and divisions under one brand name, MWM.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Storytelling

Launching MTV's Biggest Series and Giving a Voice to the Voiceless

Storytelling

Want to Make More Money? Start Rewriting Your Story.

Storytelling

Win More Business by Copying Nike's Storytelling Playbook