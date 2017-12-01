GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives

Check out the video that is burning up the internet. (Sorry.)

As reported by National Geographic, Erik Storm, owner and guide of Klauea EcoGuides, had a major whoops moment that led to something quite spectacular.

While leading a tour of the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park back in 2016, Storm placed his GoPro HERO4 Black camera in a crevice as he spoke to his tour group. Then something happened.

That "something" was his high-tech camera bursting into flames as it was engulfed by flowing lava. It was totally destroyed...or was it? After the lava cooled, Storm hacked the GoPro out of the rock. The device itself was indeed roasted, but the footage survived. Check it out in the incredible video above.

