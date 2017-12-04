Sheryl Sandberg's 6 Steps to Make Sure Everyone Feels Safe at Work

Amid the wave of women and men bravely coming forward to speak up about sexual harassment and assault, Facebook COO and Lean In founder Sheryl Sandberg took to the social network yesterday to write about power, accountability and how to take the momentum of this moment to effect real change. To that end, she laid out steps that every company can take to ensure that everyone feels supported and safe at the office.

“Every workplace should start with clear principles, then institute policies to support them. First, develop workplace training that sets the standard for respectful behavior at work, so people understand right from the start what’s expected of them. Second, treat all claims -- and the people who voice them -- with seriousness, urgency, and respect,” Sandberg wrote. “Third, create an investigation process that protects employees from stigma or retaliation. Fourth, follow a process that is fairly and consistently applied in every case, both for victims and those accused. Fifth, take swift and decisive action when wrongdoing has occurred. And sixth, make it clear that all employees have a role to play in keeping workplaces safe -- and that enablers and failed gatekeepers are complicit when they stay silent or look the other way.”

To read more about this issue from Sandberg, see the full post below.