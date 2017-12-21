KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays

The scientifically engineered poultry is available in Japan until the end of December.

December 21, 2017 1 min read

Innovation can come in the most unexpected packages. In Japan, KFC has developed and is now selling fried chicken that has a less potent smell. It's all in an effort to make it less objectionable if a KFC customer decided to bring it with them on the train home from work.

The “Fried Chicken Home Type” is available until Dec. 31 at one solely take-out location in Tokyo’s Shinjuku train station. Two pieces of the “low-aroma” chicken can be purchased for $4.50, with sides such as coleslaw and pot pie also on the menu. And apparently, once you pop the chicken in the microwave, the classic fried chicken smell is restored.

Eating KFC fried chicken is a Christmas tradition in Japan thanks to a successful marketing campaign that dates back to the 1970s, when the restaurant chain opened up its first location in the country.

Would you want to try KFC’s low-aroma fried chicken? Let us know in the comments.