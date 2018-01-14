How to Think Like a Billionaire

If you want to be a billionaire, you have to be passionate, enthusiastic and dedicated. That's it.

I used to think that being a billionaire meant you had to be super smart, super cool and even superhuman. None of these things are true.

When you persevere past the point where most people give up, you’ll find that there’s not much competition at the top. Sometimes what holds you back, and has even held me back in the past, are your thoughts. Your insecurities and negativity are just that: thoughts.

To dive more into this, I am bringing out a previous episode with Dean Graziosi. Dean is a New York Times bestselling author, a top real estate trainer and an incredible speaker. He knows what it takes to reach your full potential. And it’s something anyone can do.

Learn how you can reach the top in Episode 585.

