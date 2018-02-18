Daymond John's Rise and Grind Habits for a Successful Business and Life

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Today you’re in for a real treat. I interviewed a friend of mine -- and king of dad jokes -- Daymond John. He was telling so many dad jokes that had me rolling, I didn’t even think we were going to be able to record the interview.

Not only that, but he is an amazing businessman with great insights anyone can use.

If you’ve ever wondered how to become an entrepreneur, how to get started in investing and how to balance your work and family life, you’ll love Daymond’s perspective.

On this episode of The School of Greatness, Daymond shares the most important things he’s learned from the most successful people ever. One of the biggest things is one we all neglect: our health. By taking on the lessons that he shares in his newest book Rise and Grind, Daymond learned to listen to his body and discovered cancer in his throat.

Daymond is a truly remarkable man who has started from the ground up and is constantly learning and changing his game to adapt not only to the world around but also to how he himself is changing all the time.

Daymond is the CEO and founder of FUBU, a famous lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. He is an award-winning entrepreneur, and his marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today.

In 2009, he joined the cast of ABC entrepreneurial business show Shark Tank by acclaimed producer Mark Burnett. Shark Tank has been such a success, it’s now on its 10th season!

Get ready to take notes from Daymond’s insights on Episode 598.

