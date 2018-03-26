To Ignite Explosive Business Growth Take Control of These 4 Areas of Your Life

/

There is no distinction between personal development and business growth when you are the business.

Growing a successful business that gives you everything you want in life is not only about numbers, marketing, income, and all the usual metrics. What happens in your personal life has a dramatic effect on the growth of your business. The more you grow personally, the more strength and knowledge you have to pour into your business.

Achieving the financial security to enjoy real freedom starts with personal development. Master these four areas of your life to spark explosive growth in your business.

1. Your thoughts.

We humans are emotional beings. Our emotions have a profound effect on our actions. When you’re feeling good you feel unstoppable. When your emotions are negative, you want to stay in bed and binge watch your favorite Netflix show.

Here’s what's important to understand: you often feel the way you do based on the thoughts you have. What you think dictates how you feel. You feel a certain kind of way when your thoughts are focused on the negative experiences in your life. Once one negative thought pops up in your mind, it’s not uncommon for your thoughts to spiral quickly. Before you even realize it, everything in your life feels like a disaster.

Getting control of your thoughts is a superpower that brings more clarity and focus in your life. It’s very hard to control your thoughts 100 percent of the time but that isn’t your goal. Your goal is to start slowly, build muscle memory and break your old patterns. When negative thoughts pop up in your mind, give yourself a minute to process the thought and take control. Flood your mind with thoughts of your goals, dreams and what you’re grateful. Overpower negative thoughts with pleasant thoughts.

You attract into your life what you focus on. The more you focus, the more you attract. Keep your thoughts focused on what’s most important to your growth.

2. Energy

We are energy. It is in us and all around us. Your energy level has a direct effect on what you accomplish each day, week, month and year. With low energy, you don’t do much. All of us have experienced this at one time or another. You have also experienced the high energy days when you feel unstoppable and can accomplish anything.

Your thoughts, emotions and motivation help you determine your energy level. What you eat and how much you move controls your energy. Mediation, yoga and self-awareness help you control your energy. Every highly successful entrepreneur understands how to harness their energy. Keep your energy a high level in your life and business to accomplish more than you thought possible.

3. Motivation

Motivation is what gives you the energy and drive to take on the difficult parts of being an entrepreneur. The good thing is you can easily become motivated. It can be as simple as a vision board, watching a video that inspires you or listening to music. Find what works for you. Constantly motivating yourself is important to the growth of your business. Stay motivated and you'll have what you need to take the consistent action that achieves results.

4. Your goals.

You started a business for a reason greater than just dollars and recognition. Your major goal is to lead a better life.

Your goals are either determined by you, or you let other people and life circumstances set them for you. You have a decision to make. Society has an idea of what your goals should be. Even your friends and family sometimes think they know better than you what your goals should be.

You need to take control of your goals. There are abundant resources to help you set goals but, at the end of the day, you have to decide what’s important to you and what you will do with your life. Visualize your dream life and business, then set goals that get you there. Take control.

You have choices to make every minute of your life. Take control and make the decisions that lead you towards your goals. Making decisions is an important part of being an entrepreneur. Get control of these four areas of your life and watch the effect on your business. As you grow, so will the skills that help you grow a successful business.