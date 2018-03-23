My Queue

News and Trends / Facebook

Elon Musk Just Deleted His Facebook Account

The #deletefacebook movement just got a very powerful backer.
Elon Musk Just Deleted His Facebook Account
Image credit: Chris Saucedo | Getty Images
- Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Techcrunch reports that Elon Musk has deleted his Facebook account, as well as the official accounts of Tesla and SpaceX. Before the deletions, the SpaceX and Tesla pages had over 2.6 million likes and follows, according to Techcrunch's story.

The move seems to have been egged on by Twitter user @sedarsprofile:

This is the highest-profile leader to join the #deletefacebook movement that is building in force. Asked earlier this week by The New York Times about the movement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied in part, “I don’t think we’ve seen a meaningful number of people act on that, but, you know, it’s not good. I think it’s a clear signal that this is a major trust issue for people, and I understand that.”

This isn’t the first time Musk and Zuckerberg has been at odds. In 2016, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded while carrying a Facebook satellite designed to bring internet connectivity to areas of Africa. Here's what Zuck posted following the explosion. 

 

