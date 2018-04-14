My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies / Infographics

How 10 Billionaires Faced Failure (Infographic)

Success doesn't come easy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How 10 Billionaires Faced Failure (Infographic)
Image credit: Aurelien Meunier | Getty Images
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you’re starting a business, you can expect mistakes and sometimes even failures to come along with it. For most successful people, failure is always a part of their journey. It’s learning how to handle and grow from these experiences that make us stronger and better position us for future successes.

Related: 10 Blessings That Come Hidden in Rejection, Losing and Failure

Just take a look at Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Walt Disney. Before dropping out of Harvard and creating Microsoft, Gates co-founded a traffic monitoring website called Traf-O-Data, which failed.

For all Branson’s life, he’s struggled with dyslexia. He dropped out of school when he was 16-years-old, but then went on to create Virgin. Even at Virgin, Branson has faced many troubles, attempting to start a soda company, a bridal company and a digital download agency, all of which failed.

Related: 10 Strategies for Entrepreneurs Dealing With Failure

Walt Disney was also prone to failure: the high school dropout was fired from a magazine job at 22-years-old because the editor felt he “lacked imagination.” After that, he created Laugh-O-Gram Studio, which went bankrupt after two years.

To learn more, check out Quick Base’s infographic to see how 10 billionaires faced failures.

A Small-Business Guide to Facebook Insights (Infographic)

  • --shares
Add to Queue