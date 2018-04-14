How 10 Billionaires Faced Failure (Infographic)

/

Success doesn't come easy.

April 14, 2018 2 min read

When you’re starting a business, you can expect mistakes and sometimes even failures to come along with it. For most successful people, failure is always a part of their journey. It’s learning how to handle and grow from these experiences that make us stronger and better position us for future successes.

Just take a look at Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Walt Disney. Before dropping out of Harvard and creating Microsoft, Gates co-founded a traffic monitoring website called Traf-O-Data, which failed.

For all Branson’s life, he’s struggled with dyslexia. He dropped out of school when he was 16-years-old, but then went on to create Virgin. Even at Virgin, Branson has faced many troubles, attempting to start a soda company, a bridal company and a digital download agency, all of which failed.

Walt Disney was also prone to failure: the high school dropout was fired from a magazine job at 22-years-old because the editor felt he “lacked imagination.” After that, he created Laugh-O-Gram Studio, which went bankrupt after two years.

