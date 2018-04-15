How to Find Your Flow and Achieve Greatness

/

Here's how you can achieve the unthinkable.

April 15, 2018

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Have you ever wondered how people can be so great in the moment? How they can go with the flow so perfectly and know exactly how to maneuver a situation in their favor? Maybe it’s the ability to land that dream client who seemed unattainable. Maybe it’s being able to nail that trick on a skateboard, just when it seems like things are about to go wrong.

In any case, the secret to your success and ability to go with the flow stems from the same place: failure. We all fear failure, but in the end it’s what makes us stronger. It means we’ve been testing the space and working toward our dreams.

To go into this more, I wanted to post a clip of a previous episode with Travis Pastrana. Pastrana is an amazing athlete. He’s won gold medals for motocross in the X-Games and is a phenomenal BMX rider. He even runs his own action sports show called Nitro Circus.

