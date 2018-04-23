Trust

This Big Tech Company Is the Most Trusted, According to New Survey

According to data from Forbes and Statista, 51 percent of consumers do not trust Facebook to obey laws protecting personal information.
This Big Tech Company Is the Most Trusted, According to New Survey
Image credit: via PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

In light of recent scandals, there's little surprise in learning that fewer Americans have faith in Facebook's willingness or ability to obey laws protecting personal information.

According to data from Forbes and Statista, Facebook was the only company for which the majority of consumers said they lacked trust. Meanwhile, Yahoo's new owner Verizon will need to improve consumers' trust as memories of its massive data leak may still be lingering.

Of the four large tech ecosystem vendors that actually sell products to consumers (Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft), Apple ranked last in terms of garnering consumers' trust, despite the company's insistence that it is committed to privacy.

In contrast, Google ranked second, despite having a business based on targeted advertising.

While Amazon has long been unafraid to advertise products to customers based on shared data, it garnered trust among most consumers. That may be related to the company's outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, or that consumers trust Amazon with their financial information for billing. Amazon's trust has proven an asset as it has moved forward with devices that listen for speech in the home, and the company will need to leverage a lot of consumer trust if initiatives such as Amazon Key are to be successful.

